Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.57 N/A 0.65 68.14 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 169.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Xencor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 24.7% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.