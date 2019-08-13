Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparison side by side

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.91 N/A 0.65 68.14 Chimerix Inc. 3 19.96 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival Chimerix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xencor Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

The average target price of Xencor Inc. is $42.38, with potential upside of 12.59%. Competitively Chimerix Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 19.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chimerix Inc. looks more robust than Xencor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 76.5%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Chimerix Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.