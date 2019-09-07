Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. Its rival BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Xencor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Xencor Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Xencor Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.