Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 11.46 N/A 0.65 68.14 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Xencor Inc. has a 14.91% upside potential and an average price target of $40. Competitively the consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 119.73% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 45.5% respectively. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.