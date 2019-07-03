Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Comparing side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 33 16.26 N/A -1.35 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Xencor Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, with potential downside of -6.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 3.6%. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.