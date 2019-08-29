Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparing side by side

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 13.81 N/A 0.65 68.14 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 60.04 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Xencor Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Xencor Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.01% for Xencor Inc. with average price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 23.5% respectively. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.