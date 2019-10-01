Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Analysts See $-0.58 EPS; SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (SNPTF) SI Decreased By 4.87%

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. SNPTF’s SI was 1.79 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 1.88M shares previously. With 26,900 avg volume, 67 days are for SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s short sellers to cover SNPTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 3,000 shares traded. Sunny Optical Technology (OTCMKTS:Group Company Limited) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report $-0.58 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.63 EPS change or 1,260.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Xencor, Inc.’s analysts see 93.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 232,261 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

More notable recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Xencor Appoints Celia Eckert as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor: Multiple Data Readouts In Second Half Of 2019 For This ‘Picks And Shovels’ Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 239,716 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. American International Grp Incorporated reported 30,083 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 25,789 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 18,415 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Td Asset holds 0.01% or 113,384 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 1.36 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 206,073 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,737 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 6.00 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 40.22 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $813,994 activity. Shares for $377,587 were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Thursday, June 6.