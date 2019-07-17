Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Treehouse Foods (THS) SI Decreased By 3.05%

Analysts expect Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. V_XBC’s profit would be $657,863 giving it 36.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 67,558 shares traded. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) had a decrease of 3.05% in short interest. THS’s SI was 5.89M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.05% from 6.07 million shares previously. With 984,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS)’s short sellers to cover THS’s short positions. The SI to Treehouse Foods Inc’s float is 11.6%. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 130,303 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Among 2 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Monday, March 25. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $70 target.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale also bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles L P reported 173 shares stake. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0% or 47,529 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 4,970 shares stake. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 31 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 174,028 shares stake. 553,800 were reported by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 247,113 shares. North Star Asset reported 18,832 shares stake. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 6,437 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cambiar Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 84,708 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). 331,528 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc.

