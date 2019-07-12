Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Shorts at SK Telecom CO LTD. (SKM) Raised By 36.04%

Analysts expect Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. V_XBC’s profit would be $575,064 giving it 39.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM) had an increase of 36.04% in short interest. SKM’s SI was 959,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.04% from 705,400 shares previously. With 424,100 avg volume, 2 days are for SK Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:SKM)’s short sellers to cover SKM’s short positions. The SI to SK Telecom CO LTD.’s float is 0.22%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 205,168 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. The company has market cap of $15.63 billion. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services.

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Fortis Inc. (FTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Carriage Services, SK Telecom Co., Cloudera, and Bassett Furniture Industries â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. provides gas purification and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas, helium, and hydrogen markets in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $90.29 million. The firm designs, develops, builds, sells, and services a range of pressure swing adsorption and membrane gas purification systems for biogas purification under the BGX Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration and conditioning units for natural gas vehicle refueling stations and for natural gas upgrading under the NGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification pressure swing adsorption systems under the H2X Solutions brand; helium purification systems under the SGX Solutions brand; field gas or associated gas purification systems under the AGX Solutions brand; and filtration and separation equipment under the FSX Solutions brand. It currently has negative earnings.