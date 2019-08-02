Xcel Energy (XEL) Stock Value Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Its Position; Chicago Equity Partners Raised Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 28,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 25,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.62. About 73,485 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 15,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 291,980 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 307,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 583,416 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 21,110 shares to 29,464 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $285,725 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Wednesday, March 13.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 1,545 shares to 10,187 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 309,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,870 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

