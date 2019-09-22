Xcel Energy (XEL) Shares Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased by $7.73 Million Its Stake; Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $679,266

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 130,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.72M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 3.66 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,531 shares to 102,763 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 10,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,659 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 241,786 are owned by Greatmark Investment Prtnrs. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc reported 154,315 shares. Lesa Sroufe holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,811 shares. 195,377 are held by Atlantic Union State Bank. Renaissance Lc reported 2.29 million shares. Boston Private Wealth stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital invested in 2.20M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Strategic Services has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,417 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.77% stake. Bluestein R H And Comm holds 1.62% or 554,336 shares. Somerset Co reported 3.4% stake. Natixis LP reported 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Manhattan accumulated 447,565 shares. Comml Bank holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.65M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 32,509 shares. Sandy Spring Bank invested in 2,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch Gru Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0.28% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cetera Llc stated it has 14,043 shares. Asset Inc reported 34,571 shares. Stack Financial Management holds 190,815 shares. Boston owns 4.04 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 265,186 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 688 shares. Moreover, Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8,871 shares. Cypress Limited Liability has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Dana Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 5,792 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed (VEA) by 7,500 shares to 574,090 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX) by 564,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (NYSE:HTA).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.