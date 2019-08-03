Xcel Energy (XEL) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Stake; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 79,656 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 91,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 4.05 million shares traded or 33.20% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 6,272 shares to 148,508 shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 130,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 0% or 48,005 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Welch Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 197,086 shares. Goelzer Inv Management owns 8,800 shares. Natl Asset Management stated it has 6,829 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Founders Fincl Secs Lc has 12,249 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 8.24M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 11,045 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cordasco Networks invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. The North Carolina-based Horizon Ltd has invested 0.08% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.