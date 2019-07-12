Xcel Energy (XEL) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Increased Position; Fenimore Asset Management Has Cut Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $21.14 Million; Share Price Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19M, down from 71,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.91. About 170,212 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 345.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 71,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15B, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 2.71 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 13,400 shares to 391,165 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 7,430 are owned by Palladium Ltd Llc. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) has invested 1.2% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 32,801 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1.9% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 62,777 shares. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.39% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 234,290 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 874 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 2,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment reported 4,778 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 941 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 2,149 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com owns 3,623 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone, Inc 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “The Statistics Behind Choosing A Successful Hedge Fund Manager – ValueWalk” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for AutoZone (AZO) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York owns 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 3,861 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 4,076 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 145,581 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 92,374 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 5,479 shares. Financial Management Professionals reported 1,045 shares. Gilman Hill Asset holds 4,856 shares. Service Wi holds 2.64% or 42,878 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 412 shares. American Research Management Com holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 30,062 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pension Serv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 3,885 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 191,153 shares.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 4,890 shares to 21,330 shares, valued at $437.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 751,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 777,928 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.