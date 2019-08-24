Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose While Jane Street Group Boosted Its Position; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Lowered Position by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 120.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 4,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 3.87M shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 5,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 12,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 95,076 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt stated it has 79,656 shares. Three Peaks Cap Lc reported 92,374 shares. 61,739 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Headinvest Limited Co holds 5,418 shares. 5.47 million are held by Legal General Public Ltd Company. Reilly Fin Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Duff & Phelps Management owns 1.92M shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 22,170 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 12,881 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 0.03% or 71,628 shares. Scout Invests, Missouri-based fund reported 664,687 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 97,353 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 41,510 shares to 4,583 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYT) by 1,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19,076 shares to 194,892 shares, valued at $37.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Reit Reit (NYSE:PSA).