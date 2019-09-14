Xcel Energy (XEL) Position Maintained by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc; Chilton Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Citigroup (C)

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 138.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 109,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 189,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.25 million, up from 79,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 05/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES THOMAS STEFFEN TO BOOST ZURICH PRIVATE BANKING

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 47,517 shares as the company's stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 106,592 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34M, up from 59,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.61. About 2.48M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 12,711 shares to 32,006 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,292 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 7,862 shares to 161,555 shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,419 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).