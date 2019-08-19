Xcel Energy (XEL) Position Boosted by Energy Income Partners Llc; As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Increased Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 38,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 2.29 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 40 shares to 16 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,250 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 (Voo) (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 766,546 shares. Dupont Capital holds 4,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 21 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mariner Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,683 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1,031 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 711,847 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 3,930 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 6,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commerce Bank & Trust owns 8,075 shares. Principal Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 158,508 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset holds 0.02% or 4,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd New York has 0.95% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Dorsey Whitney Lc reported 20,035 shares. Peoples Financial holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 3,400 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 16,789 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 25.92M were reported by State Street Corp. Security Natl Trust Co holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Nordea Inv holds 0.1% or 815,862 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Us Comml Bank De holds 552,467 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.