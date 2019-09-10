Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Its Position by $850,752; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $4.03 Million; Stock Declined

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 15,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 460,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87M, down from 475,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 4.69M shares traded or 48.33% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 4.76M shares traded or 29.65% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $545.66 million for 15.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

