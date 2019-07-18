Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Scout Investments Has Trimmed Holding; As Ipg Photonics Com (IPGP) Market Value Declined, Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted by $8.75 Million Its Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp Com (IPGP) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 57,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,014 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.62 million, up from 460,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 427,186 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 664,687 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.58M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 57,026 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $589.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 406,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 1,780 shares to 30,240 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 42,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.93 million for 28.64 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

