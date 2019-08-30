Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding; Family Capital Trust Co Trimmed Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Value Rose

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 37,019 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 29,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.66M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 36,547 shares to 280,605 shares, valued at $44.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 7,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

