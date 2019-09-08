Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Its Position; Maple Capital Management Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $905,736

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 8,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 41,360 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 49,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 2.35 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,977 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 29,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $542.73M for 15.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,887 shares to 7,498 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (IVOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 5,559 shares. 390,609 were accumulated by Asset Management One Company. Palisade Asset Mngmt reported 95,076 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 1.92 million shares. Cwm Ltd Co reported 3,310 shares. 812,172 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 4,529 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.09% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 575,606 shares. Pennsylvania Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,498 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 137,597 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 26,566 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 10,335 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). D E Shaw Co holds 4,342 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Mngmt Inc reported 88,810 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company invested 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers And Merchants Invests has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,295 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.43% or 10,421 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De has invested 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stewart Patten Limited Liability Co reported 4.17% stake. Amg National Trust Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 2,166 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.86% or 499,706 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Services Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 3,518 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 6,682 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 75,000 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

