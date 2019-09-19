Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Ing Groep Nv Cut Its Position by $3.05 Million; Comerica Bank Raised Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $581,160

Comerica Bank increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 209,394 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.57M, up from 206,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 952,066 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 51,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 13,821 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, down from 65,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 1.01M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 1.48% or 92,871 shares. Mai Management reported 9,786 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested in 537,352 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 1,235 shares. Hikari Power Ltd invested in 193,600 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management holds 0.02% or 6,265 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 88,182 shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 59,650 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 10,260 shares. The Japan-based National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 1.29% or 51,158 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,928 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc reported 776 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.42% or 12,021 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Investment has invested 1.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 246,841 shares to 78,541 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,367 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 13,021 shares to 22,711 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 73,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management holds 6,790 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.12% or 252,824 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Security National Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co invested in 314,876 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 189,328 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 3,888 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com holds 4,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Retail Bank Trust Of Newtown accumulated 0.18% or 10,863 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 320,453 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 3,386 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 3,573 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 5,209 shares.