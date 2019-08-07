Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Trimmed Holding by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Has Upped by $860,825 as Stock Value Declined

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 28,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 48,454 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 77,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22 billion market cap company. It closed at $60.43 lastly. It is down 28.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.82. About 821,855 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 29,586 shares to 38,847 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 31,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

