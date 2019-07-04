Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Boston Partners Cut Its Position; Wealth Architects Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 273,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309.30M, down from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.36M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. XEL’s profit will be $277.93M for 28.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.