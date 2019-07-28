Xcel Energy (XEL) Holder Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Home Depot Ord (HD) Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Upped Its Stake by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 15,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,980 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 307,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 6.84M shares traded or 136.11% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 48,005 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability invested in 12,249 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 74,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Gp Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 25,840 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 5.14 million shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Focused Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Associated Banc holds 0.95% or 291,980 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 70,862 were accumulated by Alley Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.06% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Meyer Handelman Com owns 69,121 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,594 shares to 14,356 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 5,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Communications Limited Liability invested in 3.59% or 222,669 shares. Centurylink Mngmt has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,103 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 5,609 shares. First Business Svcs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,193 shares. Coho Prns Ltd reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cape Ann National Bank stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd reported 94,548 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Renaissance Investment Gru Llc holds 4.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 55,891 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,035 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 21,843 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 360,706 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Westpac Banking reported 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 26,367 were accumulated by Wright Investors Service Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 94,142 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.14% or 6,400 shares.

