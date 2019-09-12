Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Both Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 59 2.90 N/A 2.51 23.78 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 42 1.68 N/A 1.81 24.74

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xcel Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xcel Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Xcel Energy Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.23 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xcel Energy Inc. and Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s potential downside is -14.30% and its average price target is $38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. was less bullish than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.