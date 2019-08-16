Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Touches $61.87 High on Aug, 16; Precipio (PRPO) SI Decreased By 2.2%

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) reached all time high today, Aug, 16 and still has $65.58 target or 6.00% above today’s $61.87 share price. This indicates more upside for the $31.86B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $65.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.91B more. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 821,305 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) had a decrease of 2.2% in short interest. PRPO’s SI was 218,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.2% from 223,000 shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 0 days are for Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s short sellers to cover PRPO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.705. About 88,634 shares traded. Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has declined 49.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.74% the S&P500.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.86 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 25.28 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 12,459 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 8,306 shares. Valley Advisers owns 188 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 65,959 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc owns 10,265 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 216,300 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 91,700 shares. Keystone Planning holds 20,100 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.08% or 65,589 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Gw Henssler & Limited invested in 195,197 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

