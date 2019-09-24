Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Reaches $65.37 After 9.00% Up Move; HMN Financial (HMNF) Has 0.63 Sentiment

HMN Financial Inc (HMNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 5 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased their positions in HMN Financial Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.68 million shares, down from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding HMN Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.19% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 1.00M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – SEES TO DELIVER LONG-TERM ANNUAL EPS GROWTH OF 5 PCT TO 6 PCT OFF OF 2017 BASE OF $2.30 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALLThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $34.28B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $71.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XEL worth $3.09 billion more.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. for 256,890 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 176,006 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.74% invested in the company for 280,222 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,802 shares.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 4,195 shares traded or 59.38% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking services and products. The company has market cap of $107.42 million. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $550.59 million for 15.56 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.28 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.