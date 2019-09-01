Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Reaches $64.22 52-Week High; Northern Trust Has Increased Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 21.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 66,590 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 376,472 shares with $14.47 million value, up from 309,882 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $6.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 620,489 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NEW CHILE GOVERNMENT MULLING WHETHER TO BACK MOVE TO BLOCK SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINESE LITHIUM FIRM -TOP GOVT OFFICIAL; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ – EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) hit a new 52-week high and has $66.79 target or 4.00% above today's $64.22 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $32.76 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $66.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.31 billion more. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.66M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.76 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xcel (XEL) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “11 Utility Stocks and Funds to Buy for Safety and Income – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,726.04 down -278.03 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley holds 1.17% or 70,862 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 623,892 shares stake. Tealwood Asset holds 0.1% or 4,154 shares in its portfolio. Opus Management accumulated 1.34% or 120,709 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,657 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt L P invested in 0% or 191 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank And has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Vestor reported 821 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 51,995 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 236,506 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Jnba Financial Advsr reported 0.03% stake. 1,416 were accumulated by Johnson Group Inc. Central Retail Bank Tru invested in 53,728 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Natixis Advsr L P has 0.12% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 240,655 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $46 highest and $2300 lowest target. $35.25’s average target is 43.06% above currents $24.64 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 5 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $2300 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.