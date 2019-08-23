Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Reaches $63.47 After 9.00% Up Move; Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Sentiment Is 1.18

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 526,960 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.SThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $32.83B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $69.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XEL worth $2.95 billion more.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 73 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 sold and trimmed stakes in Health Insurance Innovations Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 14.02 million shares, down from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Health Insurance Innovations Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 34 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.83 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 25.94 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy’s (XEL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Limited Liability Com reported 70,862 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.15% or 218,660 shares. Mairs Power Inc has invested 0.17% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co owns 4,710 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.2% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 4,883 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 1,700 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 4,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,730 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation owns 103,604 shares. Jones Lllp has 4,422 shares. 8,306 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Mariner Lc holds 29,646 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davenport & Llc reported 8,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for 888,008 shares. Tieton Capital Management Llc owns 143,250 shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 3.09% invested in the company for 60,500 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 2.59% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 163,985 shares.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $254.98 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.