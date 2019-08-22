Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Reaches $63.15 52-Week High; Micron Technology (MU) Sellers Increased By 0.42% Their Shorts

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) had an increase of 0.42% in short interest. MU’s SI was 42.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.42% from 42.80 million shares previously. With 27.24 million avg volume, 2 days are for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)’s short sellers to cover MU’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 2.51 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) hit a new 52-week high and has $67.57 target or 7.00% above today’s $63.15 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $32.52B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $67.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.28B more. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 275,469 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 03/04/2018 – VESTAS VWS.CO SELLS FIRST V120-2.0 MWTURBINES IN NORTH AMERICA WITH 138 MW ORDER FROM XCEL ENERGY INC; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.52 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 25.81 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Company invested in 2,985 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Regentatlantic Cap Lc invested in 28,131 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cibc Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.36% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 41,360 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 64,491 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Founders Financial Ltd accumulated 12,249 shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 8,900 were reported by Everett Harris & Ca. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.1% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). State Bank Of America Corp De has 5.14 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.09% or 40,303 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Financial Service, a Missouri-based fund reported 306 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.14% stake. Tegean Mgmt Ltd holds 100,000 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.14% or 5.17 million shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 126 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication Incorporated holds 77,535 shares. Da Davidson & Com, a Montana-based fund reported 33,527 shares. Tcw Grp reported 629,537 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 1,807 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.48% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 875,000 shares. Waddell Reed Fin holds 1.15% or 11.25M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has 86.10M shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 317 shares.

