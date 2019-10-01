Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) EPS Estimated At $1.05; Topaz Group (TPZ) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. XEL’s profit would be $550.64M giving it 15.36 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Xcel Energy Inc.’s analysts see 128.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 976,356 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment is 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 16 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 15 reduced and sold their stakes in Topaz Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.71 million shares, up from 1.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank has 18,785 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 24,250 are held by Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com. Old Republic Corporation holds 0.83% or 541,000 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,256 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 8.79 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Management has 5,784 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% or 118,302 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru invested in 0.05% or 892,413 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co accumulated 500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Canandaigua Bankshares &, a New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 27,048 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,383 shares. Bb&T stated it has 5,639 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.83 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.36 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 11,072 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 111,898 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 398,748 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 22,287 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 176,146 shares.