Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.24% of all Electric Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Xcel Energy Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Xcel Energy Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 2.80% Industry Average 5.89% 17.50% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. N/A 55 29.16 Industry Average 421.17M 7.15B 36.13

Xcel Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Xcel Energy Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.45 2.31 2.06 2.34

$57.5 is the consensus price target of Xcel Energy Inc., with a potential downside of -5.26%. The potential upside of the competitors is 39.40%. Xcel Energy Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xcel Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. 2.4% 2.58% 7.42% 13.67% 27.13% 16.14% Industry Average 2.38% 4.05% 9.70% 10.08% 20.67% 14.35%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc.’s competitors have 1.02 and 0.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xcel Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Xcel Energy Inc. has a beta of 0.22 and its 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xcel Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.44 which is 56.47% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xcel Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Xcel Energy Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.