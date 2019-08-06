Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) Contrasting side by side

Both Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) compete on a level playing field in the Electric Utilities industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.68 N/A 2.51 23.78 Consolidated Edison Inc. 84 2.23 N/A 4.36 19.51

Table 1 demonstrates Xcel Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Consolidated Edison Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xcel Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Consolidated Edison Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.18 shows that Xcel Energy Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Consolidated Edison Inc. has a 0.1 beta which is 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. Its rival Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Xcel Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Xcel Energy Inc. and Consolidated Edison Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50

On the other hand, Consolidated Edison Inc.’s potential downside is -1.53% and its average price target is $84.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Consolidated Edison Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.