Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Comparing side by side

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.78 N/A 2.51 23.78 CMS Energy Corporation 56 2.50 N/A 2.10 27.68

Table 1 highlights Xcel Energy Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CMS Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Xcel Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xcel Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xcel Energy Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

Xcel Energy Inc. has a 0.18 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s beta is 0.14 which is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xcel Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00

Meanwhile, CMS Energy Corporation’s average target price is $56.6, while its potential downside is -5.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Energy Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 95.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of CMS Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% CMS Energy Corporation 0.36% 0.97% 5.89% 13.18% 22.21% 17.26%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has stronger performance than CMS Energy Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats CMS Energy Corporation.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.