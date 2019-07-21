Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Comparing side by side

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 56 2.67 N/A 1.96 29.16 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 1.62 N/A -2.23 0.00

Demonstrates Xcel Energy Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 21.1% -18.7%

Liquidity

Xcel Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bloom Energy Corporation are 2.4 and 1.9 respectively. Bloom Energy Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xcel Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.2% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares and 41.3% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares. Xcel Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Bloom Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. 2.4% 2.58% 7.42% 13.67% 27.13% 16.14% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.07% 12.28% 21.36% -31.36% 0% 33.77%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Bloom Energy Corporation

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats Bloom Energy Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.