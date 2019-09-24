Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering The Hershey Company (HSY)

Analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. XEL’s profit would be $550.58M giving it 15.38 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Xcel Energy Inc.’s analysts see 128.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.00M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Reports a 22% Rise in First Quarter Net Profit; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS

Among 10 analysts covering Hershey (NYSE:HSY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Hershey has $17000 highest and $10800 lowest target. $140.70’s average target is -8.23% below currents $153.31 stock price. Hershey had 16 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 22. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. See The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $142.0000 Upgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $145.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $33.87 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 26.4 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold Xcel Energy Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,238 were reported by Rare Infra Ltd. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 34,382 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 612 were accumulated by Ent Ser. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 23,076 shares. Mairs And has 242,485 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,076 shares. Hm Payson And Communication accumulated 3,572 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Coldstream Mgmt Inc holds 8,410 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Natl Invest Svcs Wi holds 40,575 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.14% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company has 26,651 shares. Private Advisor Grp Llc holds 14,502 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Lc accumulated 39,374 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 724,453 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Completes Acquisition of ONE Brands NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hershey closes on ONE Brands deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hershey Announces Expansion of Snack Bar Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hershey: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products. The company has market cap of $32.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, North America, and International and Other. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising chewing gums and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, and mixes.