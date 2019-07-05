Xcel Energy Com (XEL) Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Value Rose While Rex Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $425,000

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Com (XEL) by 201.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 28,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,969 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 13,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 623,510 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 842,013 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 3.13M shares to 111,710 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 11,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,268 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG).

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04 million and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $82.40 million for 38.93 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.