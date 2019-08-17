Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The two are both Textile – Apparel Clothing companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.04 64.87 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 169 6.77 N/A 3.86 49.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xcel Brands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Xcel Brands Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xcel Brands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5% Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Xcel Brands Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xcel Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xcel Brands Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67

Competitively Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a consensus price target of $187.2, with potential upside of 5.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.9% of Xcel Brands Inc. shares and 89.8% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares. About 24.7% of Xcel Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89% Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13%

For the past year Xcel Brands Inc. was more bullish than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats Xcel Brands Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.