Xcel Brands, Inc. (XELB) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; NACEL ENERGY (NCEN) Shorts Raised By 200%

NACEL ENERGY CORP (OTCMKTS:NCEN) had an increase of 200% in short interest. NCEN’s SI was 7,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 2,500 shares previously. The stock increased 21.43% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0017. About 10,050 shares traded. Nacel Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:NCEN) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. XELB’s profit would be $756,648 giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Xcel Brands, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 246,291 shares traded or 854.47% up from the average. Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) has declined 50.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XELB News: 29/03/2018 – Xcel Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 14/05/2018 – Xcel Brands 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category; 20/04/2018 – DJ XCel Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XELB); 29/03/2018 – Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized as Safest Mechanical and Plumbing Contractor in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Xcel Brands 1Q Rev $8.59M; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Brands 4Q Rev $7.02M; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Brands 4Q Loss $10.2M; 29/03/2018 – Xcel Brands 4Q Adj EPS 4c

Nacel Energy Corporation, a development stage wind power generation company, engages in the development of renewable and utility scale wind power generation facilities. The company has market cap of $703,454. It has 6 wind energy projects, including Blue Creek, Channing Flats, Leila Lake, Hedley Point, Swisher, and Snowflake totaling approximately 185 MW of potential capacity located on approximately 8,437 acres of land situated in the Panhandle area of Texas and northern Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Zephyr Energy Corporation and changed its name to Nacel Energy Corporation in April 2007.

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and brand management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.86 million. The firm designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi brands, the Judith Ripka brands, the H Halston brands, the C Wonder brand, and the Highline Collective brand, as well as manages and creates the Liz Claiborne New York brand. It has a 55.38 P/E ratio. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services to wholesale manufacturers, sourcing and design companies, and retailers for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels.

