XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 38.41 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.