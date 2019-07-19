XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

As Biotechnology companies, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.80 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.23. In other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. XBiotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 80.81%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 9.12% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was more bullish than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.