XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

We are contrasting XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights XBiotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 62.50% upside potential and an average target price of $13. Competitively the average target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 125.99% upside. Based on the data given earlier, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.