XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 36.31 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XBiotech Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.39 beta which is 139.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 59.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 392.96% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.