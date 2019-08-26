XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us XBiotech Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 61.49% at a $13 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 20.6%. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has stronger performance than Forward Pharma A/S

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.