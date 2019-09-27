XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

We will be comparing the differences between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 290,426,758.94% -51.9% -48.9% Forty Seven Inc. 403,513,513.51% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 27.08% for XBiotech Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 171.08%. The data provided earlier shows that Forty Seven Inc. appears more favorable than XBiotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.