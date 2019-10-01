XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 285,811,577.75% -51.9% -48.9% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,039,315.20% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 24.28% at a $13 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.