XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Both XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.23 beta means XBiotech Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -0.06 which is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 74.03% upside potential and an average price target of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 8.6% respectively. Insiders owned 37.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.37% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was less bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.