XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 14.27 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Codexis Inc.’s 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. XBiotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Codexis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Codexis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc.’s upside potential is 34.99% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 92.2%. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of Codexis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.