XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology companies, XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

XBiotech Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.96%. On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 100.00% and its average price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.