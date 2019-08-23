XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are contrasting XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 55.69%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 51.52% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 0% respectively. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.